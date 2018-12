The Secular Jurist: The Trumpian shit is about to really hit the fan.

Hackwhackers: Meet one of Putin's "useful idiots" in US politics.

Juanita Jean's: Government shutdowns have long been just one more weapon in the Republican arsenal against democracy.

Green Eagle: A modest proposal for Trump's wall.

Bonus link: A war on Christmas? Why bother?

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!