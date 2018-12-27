Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

Gin and Tacos: If you thought Trump's first two years were bad, what's coming is worse.

The Rectification of Names: With Mattis gone, Trump really is more isolated and out-of-control than ever before.

Class Warfare Blog: The 1% have forgotten the lessons of the first half of the 20th century, and are back to short-sighted plundering of society.

Tom Hilton: Trump is every Christmas movie villain rolled into one.

