Gin and Tacos: If you thought Trump's first two years were bad, what's coming is worse.

The Rectification of Names: With Mattis gone, Trump really is more isolated and out-of-control than ever before.

Class Warfare Blog: The 1% have forgotten the lessons of the first half of the 20th century, and are back to short-sighted plundering of society.

Tom Hilton: Trump is every Christmas movie villain rolled into one.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!