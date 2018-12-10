Politics
Read time: 1 minute

SCOTUS Sides With Planned Parenthood In 6-3 Win

States can't stop Medicaid funding of Planned Parenthood just to kowtow to right-wing extremists.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

In a surprising 6-3 win, Planned Parenthood gets to keep their Medicaid funding.

Two "conservative" judges, Kavanaugh and Roberts, sided with the majority, while Clarence Thomas literally brought up the "baby parts" lie in his statement. C'mon, Clarence, even Marsha Blackburn doesn't do that anymore.

And let's be clear: this isn't just a victory for Planned Parenthood. This is a victory for health care for everyone. Just because a state legislature doesn't like a health care provider for political reasons is no reason they can pull funding.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.