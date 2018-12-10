SCOTUS Sides With Planned Parenthood In 6-3 Win

In a surprising 6-3 win, Planned Parenthood gets to keep their Medicaid funding.

Two "conservative" judges, Kavanaugh and Roberts, sided with the majority, while Clarence Thomas literally brought up the "baby parts" lie in his statement. C'mon, Clarence, even Marsha Blackburn doesn't do that anymore.

And let's be clear: this isn't just a victory for Planned Parenthood. This is a victory for health care for everyone. Just because a state legislature doesn't like a health care provider for political reasons is no reason they can pull funding.

Medicaid is health insurance.

Planned Parenthood is one of many providers who accept Medicaid Health Insurance.

State governments must not politicize health care. Period. #StandWithPP — Frances Langum (@bluegal) December 10, 2018

Supreme Court declines to hear case to cut planned parenthood funding.



Red states get your shit together because you have no damn hospitals in your neighborhoods so all you have are clinics like planned parenthood, stop making your own life difficult.



Leave Women a lone, wtf. — Mr. Weeks ✊🏽 (@MrDane1982) December 10, 2018

Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh appear to be getting the message -- at least for now. Back off on social issues. Respect precedent. Americans are fed up with politicization of the Court.https://t.co/bJ6N1fbSrI — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 10, 2018