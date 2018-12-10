SCOTUS Sides With Planned Parenthood In 6-3 Win

In a surprising 6-3 win, Planned Parenthood gets to keep their Medicaid funding.
Two "conservative" judges, Kavanaugh and Roberts, sided with the majority, while Clarence Thomas literally brought up the "baby parts" lie in his statement. C'mon, Clarence, even Marsha Blackburn doesn't do that anymore.
And let's be clear: this isn't just a victory for Planned Parenthood. This is a victory for health care for everyone. Just because a state legislature doesn't like a health care provider for political reasons is no reason they can pull funding.
