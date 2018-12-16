Sen. Roy Blunt Thinks Democrats Need His Advice On How To Keep The House

Someone remind me when a single Republican was ever concerned about political overreach from a member of their own party? I hate to break it to Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, but Democrats don't need any advice from a member of the party of Benghazi, Fast & Furious, the fake drummed-up IRS scandal and the Bill Clinton impeachment on how to conduct themselves once they take over the House in January.

That didn't stop him from giving it on this Sunday's Meet the Press when host Chuck Todd asked him if he had any regrets about voting to impeach Clinton:

CHUCK TODD: You voted for all four articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton. Two of them that passed were, basically, lying to, lying to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. Do you regret those votes? SEN. ROY BLUNT: Not as much as I'm sure he regrets lying to the grand jury. CHUCK TODD: as that the -- SEN. ROY BLUNT: It was a big mistake. CHUCK TODD: Do you regret the impeachment process? SEN. ROY BLUNT: You know, I, I read Ken’s, I looked at Ken Starr's book. I think all of us, looking back at that, would not want to rush to anything that has all of the ramifications that impeachment has. If I was giving advice to a friend, my friends in the House, most of the chairmen I would've served with when I was in the House, my advice would be: legislate, don't investigate, if you want to be rewarded with the continued opportunity to be in control of the House of Representatives.

If Blunt and his party had been doing their jobs for the last two years, we'd already be rid of this menace. Impeachment may not be the correct path to take, but the public deserves to have honest, open investigations of this administration rather than the enabling and cover-up we've gotten from Republicans since Trump took office.