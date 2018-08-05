Chuck Todd Confronts Roy Blunt On Trump Racism: 'It's Always With An African-American, He Questions Intelligence'

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) on Sunday insisted that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are not "anti-black."

During an interview with Blunt on NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd noted that Trump often questions the intelligence of black athletes like LeBron James and other prominent African-Americans.

"Trump defines the GOP," Todd explained. "Are you concerned that the president is defining the GOP as anti-black?"

"Well, the GOP is not anti-black," Blunt insisted.

"It's always with an African-American, he questions intelligence," Todd interrupted. "That's what makes a lot of people uncomfortable."

"I don't think always," Blunt argued. "I think you've got to be more careful in our society about what you say about people that are different than you."