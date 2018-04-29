Sen. Roy Blunt Resists Calls For Gov. Eric Greitens To Resign
On this Sunday's Meet the Press, Sen. Roy Blunt refused to join his fellow Missouri Republicans who have been calling for Gov. Eric Greitens to step down:
Earlier this month, a Missouri House committee released a report detailing allegations of sexual assault against Greitens. In the report, the committee said they believe the woman who made the allegations is credible.
None of that however is sufficient reason for Greitens to step aside, according to Blunt.
“I think we have to let the situation play out,” the Missouri senator said. “Obviously what the governor’s accused of is very concerning, but there is both a legal process and a legislative process designed to deal with that, and I have confidence [in] both of those.”
Greitens has called the investigation a “political witch hunt” and is refusing to step down as governor or as a candidate for reelection. But he has lost the confidence of many in his own party. A number of Republicans — including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the likely Republican nominee for Senate — have called for Greitens to resign.
Pressed by Meet the Press’s moderator Chuck Todd, Blunt said it was up to the residents of Missouri to determine the governor’s fate.
I'm sure no one is happier to hear this than his fellow Missouri senator, Claire McCaskill.
Host Chuck Todd failed to ask Blunt how this squared with his vote to impeach Bill Clinton back when Blunt was still a member of the House. Don't expect him to hold Trump accountable for anything Mueller finds once he wraps up his investigation either.
Full transcript via NBC:
CHUCK TODD: And I've got to ask you about your home state governor, Eric Greitens. Most Republicans in the state seem to want him to resign. Is his presence going to negatively impact Republicans on the ballot in 2018 in Missouri?↓ Story continues below ↓
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: I think we have to let the situation play out. You know, obviously, what the governor's accused of is very concerning. But there's both a legal process and a legislative process designed to deal with that. Uh and I have confidence that both of those will reach the proper conclusion.
CHUCK TODD: You don't think he should resign yet?
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: Um...I don't think it's my job to decide whether he should resign yet or not.
CHUCK TODD: If--
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: I think he should have an ability--
CHUCK TODD: Is it in the best interest of the state of Missouri for him staying in there right now?
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: Voters voted for him. There are two ways to deal with these issues. One is the legal process going on.
CHUCK TODD: Right.
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: The other is the legislative process. Uh there's no reason not to have confidence in both of those.
CHUCK TODD: You see to be very hesitant to call for-- you're about the only Republican hesitant to call for his resignation.
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: Well, I I think when you reach conclusions without allowing people to be fully heard, that's not a good thing. And, you know, the Pres -- the Governor ran on the basis that he had a lot bad to say about everybody in politics. But he did get elected. And there is a way to deal with these issues that I think is more appropriate than--
CHUCK TODD: All right.
SENATOR ROY BLUNT: --a bunch of politicians saying what ought to happen.
CHUCK TODD: Senator Roy Blunt, Republican from Missouri, as always, sir, thanks for coming, sharing your views.
