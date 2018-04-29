Sen. Roy Blunt Resists Calls For Gov. Eric Greitens To Resign

On this Sunday's Meet the Press, Sen. Roy Blunt refused to join his fellow Missouri Republicans who have been calling for Gov. Eric Greitens to step down:

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) resisted calls for Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) to resign Sunday in an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. Earlier this month, a Missouri House committee released a report detailing allegations of sexual assault against Greitens. In the report, the committee said they believe the woman who made the allegations is credible. None of that however is sufficient reason for Greitens to step aside, according to Blunt. “I think we have to let the situation play out,” the Missouri senator said. “Obviously what the governor’s accused of is very concerning, but there is both a legal process and a legislative process designed to deal with that, and I have confidence [in] both of those.” Greitens has called the investigation a “political witch hunt” and is refusing to step down as governor or as a candidate for reelection. But he has lost the confidence of many in his own party. A number of Republicans — including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the likely Republican nominee for Senate — have called for Greitens to resign. Pressed by Meet the Press’s moderator Chuck Todd, Blunt said it was up to the residents of Missouri to determine the governor’s fate.

I'm sure no one is happier to hear this than his fellow Missouri senator, Claire McCaskill.

Host Chuck Todd failed to ask Blunt how this squared with his vote to impeach Bill Clinton back when Blunt was still a member of the House. Don't expect him to hold Trump accountable for anything Mueller finds once he wraps up his investigation either.

Full transcript via NBC: