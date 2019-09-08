Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) Not Concerned With Trump Eroding 'Credibility Of The Words Of The President'

Now that "Sharpie-gate" has been going on for the better part of a week, with Trump's lackeys over on state-run TV and at NOAA shamelessly running interference for him after Trump broke the law and altered the hurricane chart for Dorian, and then screamed "Fake news!" at anyone who dared to correct him, it seems even It's-Not-My-Job-To-Fact-Check-Republicans Chuck Todd is completely exasperated by all of the constant lying from Trump.
During the end of his interview with Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, Todd asked Blunt if he was worried about what Trump is doing to the credibility of the highest office in the land, and to no one's surprise, Blunt is not. Just imagine what his response would have been if Barack Obama had done anything even remotely similar to what we've seen in just one day of the news cycle with Trump.
BLUNT: Well, the president communicated differently than anybody else...
TODD: You've said that before.
BLUNT: As a candidate...
TODD: He's president of the United States. You know... he's politicizing the weather. I mean, is there anything left?
BLUNT: Well, I actually... I've spent most of this month at home in Missouri, and I don't... I think this whole Sharpie thing is way being overplayed. I don't think it will matter election day. I don't think it matters to most people.
TODD: But are you worried that the credibility of the words of the president of the United States has been eroded?
BLUNT: No.
TODD: Okay. Senator Roy Blunt, republican from Missouri, member of leadership, thanks for coming in. It's good to see you.