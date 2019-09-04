Criminal Mind: Liar-In-Chief Fabricates A Government Forecast About Dorian

In today's episode of Fascist-In-Chief Lies About Absolutely Anything, we have the Curious Case Of The Dorian Weather Map. Straight out of an Agatha Christie mystery, but only if it were written by a bratty 2nd-grader, we have a U.S. President who said something inaccurate about the path of a dangerous hurricane. Over the weekend he'd tweeted that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The only problem was that it was not. This was such a huge thing to be wrong about that Alabama's National Weather Service had to immediately issue a correction on Twitter.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

Oh, dear. Who's right? The science-y people or Donald? The richest part is how he planned to fool all you people into thinking he hadn't indeed been mistaken in his prediction. It was with a SHARPIE PEN. He or someone close to him took a damn sharpie pen and just drew the circle bigger on the NOAA map, so that it included Alabama. Because he cannot be wrong about anything. ANYTHING.

So, rather than do the adult, mature, normal thing and issue his own correction and apology, Our Fair Fascist fabricated a government map forecasting Dorian's path. Because O.F.F. must be right about absolutely everything, you see. To a degree that is pathological and psychotic. To the degree that he would rather have citizens in Alabama freaking out about preparations and closing schools and businesses — unnecessarily. And, it turns out, to the degree he would break the law. (I know. Here is our shocked face.)

Note the Sharpie extending the cone into Alabama. Image from: Screen Shot

Nicolle Wallace and her panel discussed the danger of this guy's inability to admit error and the irony of his blasting the truth-tellers as "Fake News," but it was venerated forecaster Al Roker who pointed out the actual illegality of what Trump had done.



↓ Story continues below ↓ WALLACE: It's been going on a long time. We talked yesterday about a little fatigue and not just to pull you into the political conversation here but this is the president who since the day he was inaugurated even before has been screaming "Fake news!" from the top of his lungs. I just want to get you on the record on what the trusted sources of information are, for people who may be concerned, and who may now have, in circulation, you said you tweeted out the accurate picture, there was a doctored image of where the storm is not heading. A black sharpie circling Alabama. ROKER: Which actually is against the law to put out an altered government forecast. So, just throwing that out as well. HEILEMANN: In the oval office. The president is sitting behind the desk in the oval office. I find this kind of like -- we don't know what happened. We don't have to speculate.

Today he was asked about the altered map he used to lie about his mistaken tweet. He just doubled down and lied some more. According to The Washington Post,

Asked about the altered hurricane forecast chart at a White House event on opioids Wednesday afternoon, Trump said his briefings included a “95 percent chance probability” that Alabama would be hit. When asked whether the chart had been drawn on, Trump said: “I don’t know; I don’t know.”

Yeah. Sure you don't. We'll get Miss Marple right on that.