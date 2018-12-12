Stephanie Ruhle Begs Fox To Stop Airing Ann Coulter

While Fox News regularly starts feuds with their more fact-based counterparts CNN and MSNBC, it's rare that the on-air talent for a non-Fox network will call out Fox by name for their hate speech and lies.

And Stephanie Ruhle's tweet this morning does seem more in sorrow than in anger:

PLEASE @FoxNews

I am actually begging can we please stop this

This has NOTHING to do with politics or policy

This is pure hatred



Freedom of free speech is what makes out country great

Giving these words a platform any larger than a sewer is truly awful



Please stop https://t.co/3kkg6e84e0 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 12, 2018

Ann Coulter loves any attention she can get. Multiple people on Twitter noted that a party made up of "Muslims and the Jews and the various exotic sexual groups and the black church ladies with the college queers" is exactly the party they want to join, and others noted that white and straight men attended the Women's March as allies and why didn't Ann notice?

Should Stephanie take her sincere anguish regarding Ann Coulter's hate speech on the air? Mika Brzezinski has pointed out that any mention of her on the air feeds the beast:

Watch MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski refuse to cover Ann Coulter's reaction to Trump's speech https://t.co/tPtPcqUhvh pic.twitter.com/22373X7pPm — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 1, 2016

And it's not like we can go after Ingraham's advertisers, heh. Most of them left as Ingraham pushed what is not Politifact's lie of the year for 2018:

I hope they ship the trophy to @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/18B4VlSHRY — Frances Langum (@bluegal) December 11, 2018

And they haven't come back. Perhaps that's why Ingraham gets the Ann Coulter placement.