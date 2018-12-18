Trump Wins Germany's Fourth Straight 'Golden Dumbass' Award

Trump shared the title this year with such luminaries Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, and the entirety of the United Kingdom, among others.

(The translation of 'Vollpfosten' to 'idiot' doesn't really capture the flavor of the word. Dumbass is much closer.)

Video and picture is from their 2017 Awards show, which Trump dominated.

Source: Washington Post



BERLIN — It’s time for Christmas gifts in Europe, and comedy sketch writers here have rarely considered themselves to be so fortunate. As the continent’s very own Brexit drama is turning into a dark comedy, President Trump is a gift that keeps on giving to satirical shows. Europe’s star comedians are doing their best to return the favor. Last week, Germany’s top-rated “Heute Show” satirical broadcast awarded Trump its so-called Goldener Vollpfosten (Golden Idiot) award for the fourth-consecutive time — a keenly anticipated decision by the public broadcaster that made its way into the nation’s more serious news outlets. Trump shares this year’s award with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, among others.

Here's part of the presentation for this years award, but only in German.