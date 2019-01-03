Chris Hayes Makes A New Year's Resolution About 2020 Election

Chris Hayes made a New Year's Resolution on Wednesday's "All In":

CHRIS HAYES: You've probably heard by now that Senator Elizabeth Warren has made it official, she will be running for President in 2020. You've also likely heard a lot of the by now standard punditizing about what it all means with various hot takes about whether she can avoid being pinned as unlikable. Or whether her drinking a beer in her kitchen was sufficiently authentic. Or whether because she didn't run in 2016 she's missed her moment. Now as someone in the business of covering and analyzing American politics, I am genuinely sympathetic to the ways in which the insatiable demands for content means a fair optics and electability, what have you, but I want to offer some advice to you, the viewer and voter and really out loud to myself as a kind of new year's resolution, as we enter the presidential campaign. Ignore that nonsense. Seriously. 2016 represented the political-media industrial complex addicted to the spectacle and personal drama and it is our job, all of our jobs, to do better this time around. So, while there will be plenty of reasons to legitimately scrutinize the political successes and failures of various candidates, their messages, strategies, approaches, inconsistencies, what should count most for us doing the covering and for you out there make bing the decisions about who to support and vote for ultimately is what the candidate's worldview is, what their platform calls for concretely, how they've conducted themselves in the past as a window into how they might be in the future, and what we can best find out about their mettle and their judgment. Who will they fight for, what will they fight for? Can they be trusted to do what they say? Everything else is noise. And trust me, there will be an awful lot of noise in the next 22 months. We're committed to try to turn down the din and listen and ask and get questions and answers about what matters.

This seems to be a shared commitment among the MSNBC prime time hosts. Lawrence O'Donnell gave a truly substantive interview to hopeful Julian Castro in December and his ground rules for the interview also reflected Haye's resolution.

Thanks @Lawrence for #TheContenders. Raising the level of political discourse in #America. Would love to see all media follow these principles. @MSNBC @TheLastWord pic.twitter.com/MgkNNBFXLi

We at Crooks and Liars are equally committed to "helping" you stay true to your goal, guys.

It will be easier to NOT air whole segments of an empty Trump podium because 2019 is Russiagate Summer. :D

Cable News made election of Trump happen. The BS those in upper echelons of media tell themselves about what a constitutionally protected privilege it is to report the news? How many HOURS of empty Trump podium footage did you air? But her emails! Ratings Before Country and duty pic.twitter.com/1VyEVmAc2n — Frances Langum (@bluegal) June 14, 2018

Also, you should fire Hugh Hewitt.