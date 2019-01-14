Donald Trump Serves Fast Food Feast To Clemson Tigers

The National Champion football team Clemson Tigers came to the White House on Monday night to celebrate their momentous season. A White House invitation is traditionally a huge honor for the young football players. This year, they were greeted by their host Donald Trump with a spread of delicious food, like steak, seafood, salad and extravagant side dishes.
JUST KIDDING.
Trump filled the dining room table with platters of cold hamburgers, filet-o-fish, fries and pizza from McDonald's, Wendy's and Domino's. But, in his defense, they were served on silver platters and the tables did have candelabras on them with real candles. The boxes containing the burgers and other prized fast food catches were meticulously arranged on the large dining table in honor of the young athletes and their accomplishments.
Twitter had thoughts:
This looks so gross, unless you are a stoned college student and it is 3am and you are coming home from the club:
I hope they have good insurance, because I bet at least a few of them got food poisoning tonight.
