Donald Trump Serves Fast Food Feast To Clemson Tigers

The National Champion football team Clemson Tigers came to the White House on Monday night to celebrate their momentous season. A White House invitation is traditionally a huge honor for the young football players. This year, they were greeted by their host Donald Trump with a spread of delicious food, like steak, seafood, salad and extravagant side dishes.

JUST KIDDING.

Trump filled the dining room table with platters of cold hamburgers, filet-o-fish, fries and pizza from McDonald's, Wendy's and Domino's. But, in his defense, they were served on silver platters and the tables did have candelabras on them with real candles. The boxes containing the burgers and other prized fast food catches were meticulously arranged on the large dining table in honor of the young athletes and their accomplishments.

Twitter had thoughts:

There sure are a lot of Big Macs in that picture, all of which invariably will be lukewarm or cold by the time the Clemson football team gets them.



Also, does this look like we are having a "national emergency"? NO. Because there is no national emergency. https://t.co/7T29mZPJsb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2019

Donald Trump is waiting for Taco Bell to pay for the Wendys and McDonalds he got tonight for the Clemson players. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 15, 2019

Clemson team doctor right now: pic.twitter.com/oRtU6ObTmw — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 15, 2019

The saavy Clemson players got the fries first. McDonalds fries go from amazing to trash if they drop below room temperature. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 15, 2019

On campus, the Clemson football team eats in Paw Dining Hall - an athletes-only facility staffed by nutritionists, dietitians and chefs - as part of a complete sports nutrition program.



At the White House, they’re having cold Big Macs. https://t.co/FPsWv0vVxM — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 15, 2019

This looks so gross, unless you are a stoned college student and it is 3am and you are coming home from the club:

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR

↓ Story continues below ↓ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

I hope they have good insurance, because I bet at least a few of them got food poisoning tonight.