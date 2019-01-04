During Shutdown, Pence And Trump's Cabinet Get $10K Raises

If Trump's cabinet cared about optics, they wouldn't have sat there with the Game of Thones poster of so-called President as if that's totally normal.

And these optics are worse. Mike Pence and Trump's cabinet are getting raises, because the federal government is in Trump Shutdown mode. Washington Post:

While many federal workers go without pay and the government is partially shut down, hundreds of senior Trump political appointees are poised to receive annual raises of about $10,000 a year. The pay raises for cabinet secretaries, deputy secretaries, top administrators and even Vice President Pence are scheduled to go into effect beginning Jan. 5 without legislation to stop them, according to documents issued by the Office of Personnel Management and experts in federal pay. The raises appear to be an intended consequence of the shutdown: When lawmakers failed to pass bills on Dec. 21 to fund multiple federal agencies, they allowed an existing pay freeze to lapse. Congress enacted a law capping pay for top federal executives in 2013 and renewed it each year. The raises will occur because that cap will expire without legislative action by Saturday, allowing raises that have accumulated over those years but never took effect to kick in, starting with paychecks that will be issued next week.

C'mon, it's not like any of them have an actual job beyond kissing Trump's butt. And I trust all of them will pay for that for a long, long time. Professionally.