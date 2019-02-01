Emergency! Call A Wahhhmbulance! He's Gotta Have His Wall

Y’all, he wants that damn wall.

The White House is finalizing details of a potential national emergency declaration to secure President Donald Trump’s border wall, even as lawmakers are trying to broker an immigration deal that could avert another shutdown in just over two weeks.

He truly doesn’t understand that the biggest hurdle is gonna be Texas ranchers and farmers in the Rio Grande valley who do not want to have their property or their access to the river confiscated by the goldarn guvmint. There’s gonna be shooting – and worse yet, lawyers – involved.

I have a vision of Speaker Pelosi standing in the desert with a bunch of ranchers behind her facing off against Donald Trump and Matthew Whitaker, the guy who sweats so much they ought to keep him down there to water the crops.

Trump is backed against the wall. McConnell isn’t going to let him shut down the government again and Democrats are not going to let him have a wall.

I gotta be honest, I am looking forward to the SOTU to hear him threaten the entire freekin’ country.