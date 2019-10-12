Judge Rules Trump Can't Use Emergency Funds To Build His Stupid Wall

Breaking news out of Texas late Friday afternoon. A federal judge ruled that Donald Trump cannot use a (fake) national emergency declaration to funnel funds from other areas of the government to build The Wall.

U.S. District Court Judge David Briones’ stated in his ruling: “The Congressional language in the [bill] reveals Congress’s intent to limit the border barrier funding" and found Trump's funding scheme "unlawful".

It is unclear whether this block will actually take effect, because back in July the Supreme Court blocked similar rulings that set out to block further expansion of the wall in California and Arizona.

The DOJ had no comment.

Angry tweetstorm in 3...2...1...

Read the ruling below:

