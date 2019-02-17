Alec Baldwin Shreds Trump's Press Conference In SNL Cold Open

I'm sure Saturday nights used to be fun for Herr Grope-n-furor, but thanks to Alec Baldwin and SNL, they're pretty much ruined for him. The show took aim at Donald's absolutely bonkers press conference declaring a National Emergency over the nonexistent crisis at our border with Mexico. I mean, so much material there.

Fake Donald Trump bragged about his great health exam ("6'7". 185. Shredded.") before moving on to why "WE NEED WALL" along the "brown line, as many people have asked me not to call it." He begged to "do the voice" when talking about China's President Xi, Chuck Schumer, and President Obama...(actually, the Schumer impression was pretty good...) and introduced William Barr as his new AG. "He'll do a great job working for me. I give him three months tops. Dead man walking."

The sing-song voice was in there, describing all the ways he'll be challenged and lose...and if you haven't seen it set in real life to music, you must...

If you haven't already seen the video—and even if you have—this is a must-see… piano tune added in hopes that it makes his sing-along more palatable (volume on)pic.twitter.com/TUCPbUtPTV — Will LeGate (@williamlegate) February 16, 2019

Anyhoo, it was amazing, as usual. Real-life Trumpy Bear didn't take too kindly, also per usual. He was rage-tweeting before his Egg McMuffins were cold.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

ACLU slid in to eludicate matters for him.

Completely aside, I would like to thank Alec Baldwin. When I watch his Trump impersonation, it becomes so seeped into my consciousness that I can't actually picture what the real one looks like for a while. So, then when I hear about Trump in the news, Alec Baldwin's Trump pops into my head instead. And what blessed relief that is, if only for a while.

Am I the only one? I can't be the only one.