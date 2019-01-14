Floor Gymnastics: A Perfect 10

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim. Wapo:
As she executed a quick body roll with a giant smile plastered across her face, it was clear that the 21-year-old UCLA gymnast was in her element, kicking off her high-energy floor routine with a massive tumbling pass that ended in a flawlessly stuck landing. In the course of about one minute and 30 seconds, Ohashi stunned the crowd, coaches, teammates and judges, earning a perfect score for an electrifying performance full of gravity-defying flips, killer dance moves and a healthy dose of sassy confidence that has since gone viral, with many heralding it as one of the best floor routines they have ever seen.
It's so worth it to watch this video below alongside the "perfect 10" above. Her joy and enthusiasm come from a place of personal growth and struggle:
Make sure you notice the support she gets as her team-mates dance along with her. Wonderful.
