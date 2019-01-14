Floor Gymnastics: A Perfect 10

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim. Wapo:

As she executed a quick body roll with a giant smile plastered across her face, it was clear that the 21-year-old UCLA gymnast was in her element, kicking off her high-energy floor routine with a massive tumbling pass that ended in a flawlessly stuck landing. In the course of about one minute and 30 seconds, Ohashi stunned the crowd, coaches, teammates and judges, earning a perfect score for an electrifying performance full of gravity-defying flips, killer dance moves and a healthy dose of sassy confidence that has since gone viral, with many heralding it as one of the best floor routines they have ever seen.

I would tear every ligament I didn’t know I even had — Ⓜ️cChicken (@CodyMcChicken_) January 13, 2019

It's so worth it to watch this video below alongside the "perfect 10" above. Her joy and enthusiasm come from a place of personal growth and struggle:

Make sure you notice the support she gets as her team-mates dance along with her. Wonderful.

Open thread below...