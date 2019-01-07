Fox And Friends Actually Whines Ocasio-Cortez Did Not Face A 'Hard-Hitting Interview' On 60 Minutes

On Fox And Friends this morning, Trump's favorite cable show were angry that in their opinion 60 Minutes and Anderson Cooper didn't give Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a tougher time during her interview on Sunday.

The kings of presidential fluffers were upset, you say? This would have been even funnier if they were joined by Trump's Court Jester, Pete Hegseth.

And this is particularly rich coming from a show that was busted last November for pre-screening questions with Trump cabinet member Scott Pruitt.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been their bright and shiny new bogey-man ever since she won her primary against entrenched Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley and they will not relent.

Trump's interviews with Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Pete Hegseth, and Ainsley Earnhardt are nothing more than congratulatory conversations exalting a narcissistic and uneducated buffoon with the same man they interviewed when Roger Ailes set him up as a recurring guest many years ago.

Co-host Pete Hegseth actually acted as a rally fluffer for Trump during his stop in Billings, MT on September 7, 2018, as a lead-in to the midterm elections.

Fox and Friends played some video of Cortez' interview with 60 Minutes, during which she said it's better to be morally right than sometimes get all the facts correct.

Doocy: Being morally right.

Kilmeade, "That's an interesting comeback to that question. I think it left Anderson Cooper befuddled."

He continued, "I think she's had a remarkably easy run of things even for 60 Minutes last night, I mean that was not a hard-hitting interview."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a Congresswoman for four days now, Brian. My God. These people are total creeps. Conservatives around the country and on Twitter have been scouring around her life and the Internet trying to find anything embarrassing about her to continue their smear-fest.

They are very frightened of this twenty-nine-year-old woman because she is rightfully attacking the very wealthy in this country and that's something they can't stand.

These cretins have actually elevated her stature tenfold and for that I imagine she's very grateful, but it still doesn't negate the creep factor.