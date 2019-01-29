Group Wants Ann Coulter To Primary Trump

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

You’d think she’d have seen the Gillette toxic masculinity ad by now. But I digress.

And with that Tweet, some pinhead over at the Bulwark is suggesting Ann Coulter (in the distance a horse whinnies) give Prznint Stupid a primary challenge:

“Okay, it’s not literally happening. But it’s seriously happening. Every great journey begins with a small step and on Thursday, the group Americans for Legal Immigration announced a push to draft Ann Coulter [Ed. -in the distance a horse whinnies…] A for a presidential run…

“If Trump loses in 2020 the wall is doomed, too. He’s poisoned the idea so completely that no Republican who comes after him will be able to mention it without becoming toxic.

“To get a wall, you’ve got just one option: Win back the House and get Trump re-elected in such a manner that he has to swear on a stack of Bibles that the firstthing [sic] he’ll do in January 2021 is push through legislation for it.

“How do you achieve that? You primary him from the right and hammer him, over and over, on his broken promise until he (a) admits he hasn’t build the wall and (b) commits to passing a specific plan for legislation as soon as his next term begins.”

As you know, I laughed all the way from the moment that Mango-hued Shtgibbon glided down his golden escalator up until the moment he won, and so I won’t laugh now. I learned my lesson.

Ann Coulter (in the distance a horse whinnies…) is a grifter, probably more shameless than Comrade Stupid, and if she had another remaindered book to sell, she would run in the Gingrich-Huckabee-Carson Book Tour Lane.

excerpted from Mock Paper Scissors