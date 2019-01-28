Hakeem Jeffries Has No Regrets Calling Trump 'Grand Wizard'

So Hakeem Jeffries used the term "Grand Wizard" in reference to the so-called president.

That should not be news. Trump is milking the racism inherent in the Republican base for his own political purposes.

So why did Chuck Todd feel it necessary to give Hakeem Jeffries an "opportunity" to "tone down" the language regarding Trump? And why the double standard even while acknowledging Trump's behavior?

What is Chuck Todd afraid of? He's afraid of Democrats who punch back.

TRANSCRIPT:

CHUCK TODD: Let me ask you this. I'm going to put up a tweet of yours. And you've been tweeting, you've been referring to the president not as the president in your tweets. You refer to him as "Individual 1." Let me put up one here, for instance, from last week. "For decades, Individual 1 made a living stiffing his workers and contractors. And now he's doing it to 800,000 federal employees and contractors. We must end reckless Trump shutdown and continue our fight for the people." You refer to him as Individual 1. Obviously, it's something having to do with the Mueller probe. You called him the “grand wizard.” It seems--You're a member of leadership. What's that line in your mind? Why should the president negotiate with you if you're going to name call him? I know he name calls. Why should he negotiate with you if you're going to name call him?

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Well, listen, it's colorful language. And I think that the president is going to have to own his pattern of behavior that has taken place not year after year, but decade after decade. But I do believe that we do need to find a way together to move forward, Democrats and Republicans. And in fact, Chuck, as you know, I was able to work with the administration on criminal justice reform. Democrats, Republicans, progressives, conservatives, the left, and the right. If we can do it on criminal justice reform, I think we can find a way to move forward.

CHUCK TODD: Do you regret your language or no?

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES: I don't regret the use of the language, but I do think we need to move forward. Listen, America is a great country. We've come a long way on the question of race. We still have a long way to go. At the end of the day, we're a nation of immigrants. Some voluntary, others involuntary. I think it was Dr. King who said, "We all came on the same-- different ships, but we're in the same boat right now." I think that's the way to proceed.

CHUCK TODD: All right. Hakeem Jeffries, new member of the House Democratic leadership. Good to see you on the show, sir.