Howard Schultz Wants To Be The Independent Who Gets Trump Reelected

Morning Joe regulars talked about Starbucks mogul Howard Schultz considering an independent run for president

"Right now I think the real development over the weekend that we can talk about is Howard Schultz," Mika Scarborough said.

"Former Starbucks CEO and independent Schultz tells the New York Times that he plans to crisscross the U.S. on his book tour over the next three months before deciding whether to formally enter the race, but he has already laid the groundwork for a campaign in all 50 states. Here's what he said about a 2020 run in a 60 Minutes interview that aired last night."

I am seriously thinking of running for president. I will run as an independent outside of the two-party system. We're living at a most fragile time, not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people, and are engaged every single day in revenge politics.

"Some Democrats are uneasy about Schultz's interest in running as an independent. They're worried that he could poach voters that would otherwise vote Democrat and ultimately solidify another four years for President Trump. To his critics, the self-proclaimed life-long Democrat said it would be disengenuous of him to run as a Democrat because the party has shifted so far to the left," Mika said.

Joe Scarborough then bloviates about the "strong brand" of independent voters.

"They are not registering, the majorities are not registering as Republicans and Democrats, they're independents, they're non-affiliated. In the future at some point, at some point there will be an independent president, sometime very soon, but I don't know if it's in 2020 and I don't know if I'd want to the guy that had the reelection of Donald Trump as the albatross I shot around my neck."