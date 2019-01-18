'Glorious!': Matt Schlapp Celebrates Cancellation Of Pelosi's Afghanistan Trip

Matt Schlapp, whose wife Mercedes works for the White House communications department, told Fox News' Outnumbered panel that when Trump acted out of pettiness to cancel Speaker Pelosi's use of a milliary aircraft to get current intelligence and visit the troops in Afghanistan, it was "glorious."

Now that's solid punditry.

Co-host Harris Faulkner asked Matt's opinion about this "back and forth" between Speaker Pelosi and Trump, asking what it accomplishes.

Schlapp, who is also seriously considering about running for the open Senate seat in Kansas explained that Trump has the authority to do so.

Like that matters. Whether he has the authority or not is beside the point.

As he started to defend Trump from Pelosi's ire for revealing her secret trip to the press in the first place, Matt drew an immediate rebuke from co-host Melissa Francis.

Francis, "Oh, Come on. It was petty. We all know this is a tit-for-tat, he went back and canceled the aircraft."

Schlapp shot back, "I don't think it's petty. I think it's glorious."

This is the type of fevered claptrap that Schlapp spews forth from his mouth every television appearance he makes.

Some conservatives on the couch laughed, but it wasn't funny, it was appalling. Like every other lying surrogate who is defending Trump's tragic shutdown of the federal government, he complained that Democrats were going places like Puerto Rico.

Jessica Tarlov asked what he thought about Melania using a military aircraft to go to Mar-A-Lago.

He cowardly said, "I think that the First Lady has nothing to do with the budget negotiation," which is, again, beside the point. It's just a distraction.

Why this buffoon is allowed to continually opine on television about politics when he has a clear conflict of interest with honesty and his wife's job is beyond me.