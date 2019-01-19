Pathological Liar Matt Schlapp Defends Pathological Liar Trump — Peas In A Pod

Fox News left-wing commentator Jessica Tarlov bashed conservative Matt Schlapp for using euphemisms like Rudy Giuliani does, instead of responding to real facts over the many negative reports on Trump. His only defense was to say Trump hadn't committed a felony.

Schlapp wife works for Trump, though he is never properly identified on all television networks on that issue — which he should be since he has every reason to lie and rewrite real facts to defend his wife's boss. So, to him, as long as Trump didn't commit a felony, all is justifiable or forgiven.

Watching Schlapp pathologically cover-up every negative aspect of the Russia investigations — that have roped in so many guilty pleas fromTrump associates — is mind-boggling. During one of his monologues, Schlapp opined that Trump would never be convicted because, "Trump does not email or text. He tweets and he uses his phone." I guess he forgot about all the tape recordings Michael Cohen had made.

As Tarlov listed all the chicanery Trump and Michael Cohen have pulled, like paying off women he had affairs with, or rigging online polls, Schlapp made believe it was outrageous to go there. "Online polling," he exclaimed. "oh, my gosh." As Jessica tried to finish her words, he said, "Let's impeach the president over this."

Tarlov began to get frustrated with his act saying. "Matt, you are not actually taking what I'm saying to heart and responding to it. You're just coming out with euphemisms, or saying, like Giuliani, 'No collusion!'"

Melissa cut in and asked what she wanted.

Tarlov said, "I want you to respond to the fact that when they do have a number of indictments that they do, cooperating witnesses like Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, when we've indicted 12 Russian trolls who said they were involved in this. How can you sit there and say unilaterally, 'no collusion?'"

Schlapp did his best Dexter impersonation and coldly said, "None of those people were convicted on anything having to do with inappropriate or illegal behavior with the Russian government."

Then claimed it wasn't illegal to use campaign funds to pay off mistresses, even though it violates campaign finance laws. "No one has been indicted over that."

Realizing her words carried no meaning for Schlapp, because they were negative towards Trump Tarlov frustratingly stopped momentarily and then said, "I guess when I read the same words as you I must take them to some other liberal planet."

Schlapp like a coiled up snake, and said, "I say that's quite a stretch and it's inappropriate to say."

Schlapp should either be hired by the Trump administration alongside his wife, or not be allowed to go on TV pretending to be an honest pundit.

The other couch members routinely interrupt the liberal guests while giving Trump surrogates like Schlapp as much time as they like to lie and obfuscate the truth.

And Matt Schlapp is a pathological as they come.