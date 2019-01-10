Now Trump Wants To Raid Disaster Funds For His Stupid Wall

In Puerto Rico, there are still many homes and businesses without roofs. In California, wildfire-ravaged areas are in danger of being wiped out by mudslides. With every storm, we hold our breath and hope the sandbags hold. In Florida, hurricane-flattened areas are just beginning to rebuild.

These are all areas which qualify for and have received federal disaster assistance. The last Congress allocated those funds to assist those states with the prolonged rebuilding effort.

And now, NBC News is reporting that Donald Trump and his gang of Trump Mafia thugs have a plan for those funds: Declare a federal emergency and raid disaster funds to pay for the stupid wall that no one wants.

Officials told NBC News Trump could raid the $2.4 billion allocated to projects in California, including flood prevention and protection projects along the Yuba River Basin and the Folsom Dam, as well as the $2.5 billion set aside for reconstruction projects in Puerto Rico. which have been in process for over a year now.

This is classic Trump. If he can't get it by legitimate means, he'll steal it. (Think about the election, for example) And in this case, he's perfectly happy to not just steal it, but also to use our military to build a wall to satisfy Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh.

This is, simply put, OUTRAGEOUS. Just outrageous and it calls for a response that is swift, strong, and obvious. I am talking about being in the street. I am talking about California, Puerto Rico and Florida suing the crap out of the Federal government and challenging his right to usurp the Congress. It calls for impeachment and removal of complicit politicians who shirk their constitutional duty in order to serve their political goals.

People will die if he does this, and Trump will not mourn because they do not serve his political message or agenda. The first mudslide that wipes out what's left of Paradise may take the rest of the people who lived there, and he won't care.

Impeach the MFer.