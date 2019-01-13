Overpaid CNN Anchor Calls Suggestion That The Rich Have Too Much Money 'Radical'

During his State of the City speech last Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took aim at income inequality, the one percent, and discussed his vision for the Democratic Party nationally, along with his plans for universal health coverage for the city and legislation requiring paid vacation for private-sector workers.

It was these comments in particular though, that seemed to have CNN anchor Jake Tapper up in arms this Sunday:

He spoke against a campaign-style backdrop of seated supporters in a relatively small Manhattan theater that was filled to capacity, giving the event a heightened energy that previous addresses had lacked. Mr. de Blasio railed against big business, promised to seize the buildings of scofflaw landlords and pointedly framed the argument over income inequality — long a theme of his rhetoric as mayor — in zero-sum terms. “Here’s the truth, brothers and sisters, there’s plenty of money in the world. Plenty of money in this city,” the mayor said, flanked by screens with graphs of productivity outpacing compensation. “It’s just in the wrong hands!”

Tapper called de Blasio's comments "radical" and asked de Blasio "who decides whose hands are the right hands and whose hands are the wrong hands?" De Blasio responded by pointing out the record income disparity and the fact that most of the country, including the rich, did pretty well when the one percent paid much higher taxes than they do now. Sadly, de Blasio didn't point out that Tapper was reading straight from the right wing Republican playbook where they pretend Democrats pushing for progressive tax policies are really planning on coming and seizing the assets of the rich.