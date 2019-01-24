Shepard Smith Mocks Trump: Maybe He'll Stream SOTU On A Cell Phone

Wednesday's Shepard Smith Reports discussed Trump's options for the State of the Union. Nancy Pelosi called Trump's bluff, the result being that until Donald reopens the government, there won't be a speech before Congress.

Smith wondered if Trump might just hold up a cell phone and stream the speech.

Fox News' Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram went over the rule book to determine what Trump mostly can't do, the two talked about times when Pelosi was Speaker and let Republicans get away with minor violations.

Shepard Smith then made an obvious observation.

Smith: "If she shuts it down and says there's no activity going to be happening here, there's nothing into which he can walk."

Pergram: "That's right. He's welcome in the Capitol. He could come to the House chamber. The rule book is silent. I looked it up, if he can come in the chamber if the House is out of session."

He continued, "But he can't speak before the House and Senate in a joint session of Congress unless both the House and Senate have approved that current resolution. That is the key..."

Smith: "Imagine they hold up a cell phone and he talks into his cell phone and they stream that."

Pergram: "Well, that's what getting people concerned here if they go down that route."

I wonder who Pergram meant when he said "people" are getting concerned?

Trump finally backed down and said he won't do a State of the Union until the government reopens.

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!

Since Donald, can't have his pomp and circumstance pageantry show just now, he's not going to do it until the government reopens, but I imagine if Limbaugh, Hannity, Dobbs and Pirro start screaming about how weak he looked, he'll make some sort of PR move, grab up his Freedom Caucus minions, and put on a faux event. SAD!