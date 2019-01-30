A Simple Lesson For Pat Robertson About Climate Change

This is a precious minute on the Christian Broadcasting Network, where renowned climate change denier and weather guy Joe Bastardi lied to viewers about climate change and the extreme weather moving through the Midwest right now. Nothing to see here, Bastardi tells Pat Robertson. Climate change? Feh.

I'm more or less over that attitude, are you? We are dealing with a crisis that is as serious as if we were attacked by a hostile foreign power. The only people with a vested interest in continuing to deny climate change are fossil fuel addicts and shills. I'm not sure why self-proclaimed "Christians" think it's a good idea to keep lying to people about what is happening, other than possibly they stupidly see it as a political obligation they have in trade for abortion politics.

At any rate, let's just set the record straight here, even for Pat Robertson. (We can pipe it into his crypt, perhaps)

As Kendra Pierre-Louis explains in a New York Times column today, “A billionaire who has forgotten his wallet one day is not poor, any more than a poor person who lands a windfall of several hundred dollars is suddenly rich. What matters is what happens over the long term.”

We have 12 years to slow the trend, but instead we're listening to fossils like these guys snerk about how it's sooo cold that global warming must be a myth. Take that analogy, which is so easy even a televangelist can understand it, and share it widely.