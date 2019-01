I haven't laughed so hard at a "Weekend Update" segment Since Stephon. But of course, one of the writers of this is John Mulaney, Stefon writer for SNL.

And this bit by Pete Davidson and Mulaney should be shown in writing classes on how to set up a joke: their review of "Mule," which they call the movie version of that time Clint Eastwood talked to a chair at the 2012 RNC.

When I fall into the despair trap these days, I try to remember I live in a time when @mulaney is writing comedy. #BlessedAndGrateful https://t.co/h19JLAbtcI — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 20, 2019

