Pelosi Visits Furloughed Workers' Relief Center But Where Is Mitch?

Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, took time today to visit the relief station set up by famed chef, José Andres for furloughed federal workers. Craig Melvin interrupted his interview with Maryland Congressman, Anthony Brown to cover the surprise visit.

Speaker Pelosi went from station to station, with Chef Andres, to meet and thank the volunteers who were helping federal workers in their own way. She first visited the diaper bank, where a volunteer told her, "You can't furlough a baby's needs. Babies, families have needs that are not going to be helped by back pay." Pelosi agreed, sharing how many diapers she'd changed with five children and nine grandchildren. "It's like the air that we breathe. You just have to have it when you have to have it. Thank you for what you're doing. Thank you," said the Speaker.

Chef Andres led her next to a table with volunteers who were members of the military, and she thanked them for their service. Next, she went to speak with volunteers with a D.C. volunteer that is an institution in these parts, Martha's Table. For 40 years this organization has been providing free and healthy food to underserved families in the D.C. area. They've teamed up with Chef Andres to help federal workers who are now missing their second paycheck since this senseless shutdown began. Speaker Pelosi also spoke with volunteers with Pepco who were there to help workers with their utility bills as temperatures are in the single digits in DC as we speak.

At one point, MSNBC's Mariana Atencio tried to ask her a question about negotiations with Trump, and Speaker Pelosi refused to answer it while she was there. She said, "I'm here to thank the volunteers and to praise the federal workers for what they do and to praise Chef Andres for being an angel, really. To feed the hungry. It's a biblical charge."

Hm. I wonder where all those Republicans who claim to be Christian are right now? Isn't it funny how often the people who show the most compassion in their real lives are the ones who are the least showy about their religion? Like, you know...the Democrats?