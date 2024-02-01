Dems Nominate Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen For Nobel Prize

Yesterday, a House Republican nominated Donald Trump.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 1, 2024

Democrats nominated Chef José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen for the Nobel Peace Prize, just after a House GOP lawmaker nominated former President Trump for the prestigious award. Via The Hill:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) along with Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) nominated the celebrity chef and his not-for-profit non-government organization (NGO) in a letter addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, citing his “innovative model” and his impact as a “global phenomenon” by providing more than 350 million dishes worldwide made by locals.

“During many dark and difficult times, the impact Chef Andrés and the World Central Kitchen has been extraordinary,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“All are in awe of how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chef Andrés quickly marshaled the effort to provide 40 million meals to feed the hungry across the world,” they added.

They also commended him for helping to feed the National Guard soldiers in 2021 amid the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, how his NGO distributed hot meals and grocery kits in Kyiv during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war and the aid the group offered to displaced Palestinians amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon