Dems Nominate Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen For Nobel Prize

Democrats nominated Chef José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen for the Nobel Peace Prize, just after a House GOP lawmaker nominated former President Trump for the prestigious award. Via The Hill:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) along with Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) nominated the celebrity chef and his not-for-profit non-government organization (NGO) in a letter addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, citing his “innovative model” and his impact as a “global phenomenon” by providing more than 350 million dishes worldwide made by locals.

“During many dark and difficult times, the impact Chef Andrés and the World Central Kitchen has been extraordinary,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“All are in awe of how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chef Andrés quickly marshaled the effort to provide 40 million meals to feed the hungry across the world,” they added.

They also commended him for helping to feed the National Guard soldiers in 2021 amid the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, how his NGO distributed hot meals and grocery kits in Kyiv during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war and the aid the group offered to displaced Palestinians amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.