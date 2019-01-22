State Rep Claims Whites Were Lynched As Much As Blacks, 'For The Crime Of Being Republican'

Lori Saine, a Republican representing Weld County in Colorado had them scratching their heads yesterday as she spoke at the General Assembly.

And if her name sounds familiar, it's because she's the state rep who was arrested in 2017 for suspicion of carrying a loaded handgun through at a security checkpoint at Denver's airport.

Now, as far as I know, it's never actually been a crime to be a Republican, although in 2019 that idea does sound appealing, if only as a misdemeanour for gross stupidity.

Source: Denver Post

