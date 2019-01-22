State Rep Claims Whites Were Lynched As Much As Blacks, 'For The Crime Of Being Republican'

Lori Saine, a Republican representing Weld County in Colorado had them scratching their heads yesterday as she spoke at the General Assembly.
And if her name sounds familiar, it's because she's the state rep who was arrested in 2017 for suspicion of carrying a loaded handgun through at a security checkpoint at Denver's airport.
Now, as far as I know, it's never actually been a crime to be a Republican, although in 2019 that idea does sound appealing, if only as a misdemeanour for gross stupidity.
Source: Denver Post
A Colorado representative from Weld County claimed blacks and white Republicans were lynched in “nearly equal” numbers following Reconstruction and chastised the main sponsors of a resolution honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day during a speech on the House floor Friday.
“We have come a long way on that arc since the Reconstruction, since whites and blacks alike were in nearly equal numbers lynched for the crime of being Republican,” Rep. Lori Saine, R-Firestone, said.
She then went on to allege that a fellow lawmaker was told her skin color was the reason she couldn’t introduce a resolution honoring King.
“My colleagues, how can you redeem your marginalized voice by marginalizing ours? Our march towards justice is not over when a colleague is barred from introducing a resolution on this floor because of the color of her skin,” Saine said. “Our march of justice is not over when a member of this body who represents all races, creeds and religions is told that Martin Luther King does not represent her heritage.”
Comments