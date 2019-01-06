Steve Scalise Gets Into Spat With Ocasio-Cortez

So this is how it seems to be going down for the 116th Congress: Democrats don't know what they're talking about (except they do), so their arguments can be ignored (because facts are on their side), and they and their supporters are vulgar.

Steve Scalise and other vermin like him are going to play this dismissal game for as long as they can get away with it, because to really address the inequities in the system would expose the moral bankruptcy of their own poisonous ideas.

And it bears repeating that before Ronald Reagan came along, 70% was the top tax rate for the highest earners, and at much lower incomes than Ocasio-Cortez is proposing. Forty years on, the result of abolishing that has seen exploding deficits and seen record income disparity. Precisely what serious economists at the time said would happen. Funny that.

Here's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling him on it last night.

You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work?



Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million💰bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit. https://t.co/R1YIng2Ok1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

