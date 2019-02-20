Andrew McCabe: Trump Could Be A Russian Asset

Andrew McCabe released a bombshell on Anderson Cooper's show Tuesday. Asked if Donald Trump, sitting so-called President of the United States, is a Russian asset, McCabe answered, "It's a possibility."

Why isn't the whole political world on fire about the POSSIBILITY that the sitting POTUS might be a witting or unwitting SPY for Russia?!?

It’s increasingly likely that, in the end, the only question will be whether Donald Trump has been a WITTING or UNWITTING Russian asset. 🇷🇺 #TrumpIsARussianAsset — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 20, 2019

And that's not all. CNN: