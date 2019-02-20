Andrew McCabe: Trump Could Be A Russian Asset

Andrew McCabe released a bombshell on Anderson Cooper's show Tuesday. Asked if Donald Trump, sitting so-called President of the United States, is a Russian asset, McCabe answered, "It's a possibility."
Why isn't the whole political world on fire about the POSSIBILITY that the sitting POTUS might be a witting or unwitting SPY for Russia?!?
And that's not all. CNN:
McCabe had harsh words for the President during his interview with Cooper, charging Trump with undermining the country's top law enforcement agencies for political gain.
"This President is undermining the role of law enforcement, undermining the role of our intelligence infrastructure and negatively impacting the men and women of the FBI, and across the intelligence agencies, (and their) ability to protect this country on a daily basis," McCabe said.
He added that there is no doubt in his mind that the President is undermining the "effectiveness and strength" of government institutions.
|The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
|
Author: Andrew G. McCabe
Price: $17.99
(As of 02/20/19 08:09 am details)
