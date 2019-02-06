AOC Carves Up Trump's SOTU: 'Is It A Campaign Stop Or The State Of The Union?'

AOC went on the air with MSNBC's anchors to discuss Donald Trump's State of the Union. She was unimpressed, saying he "didn't do his homework," and pointing out that "there was no plan" for healthcare costs, for the opioid crisis, or to increase wages.

"I had to ask myself," she said, "Was this a campaign stop or a State of the Union?"

This is why the right-wingers are afraid of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: She knows the truth and she's not afraid to say it. Plainly. Over and over again. She has a way of saying it that's simple, straightforward, and scary for righties trying to confuse everyone and stir the pot.

Her guest was Ana Maria Archila, the woman who confronted Jeff Flake in the elevator. When Brian Williams asked how it felt to be in the same room with Brett Kavanaugh, Archila was blunt: "It was sad. I am sad that the Supreme Court is tainted by a process that put someone accused of sexual assault in the highest court in the land."

She continued, "I think he represents in many ways the inability of many politicians to actually understand that their role is to govern by listening, and to actually allow themselves to be moved by the experiences of people that are different from them, who are trying to, with their stories, educate them. And in many ways, I feel sad for the many decisions that Kavanaugh is going to make that will impact many, many people, millions of people, my children, probably --"

AOC interjected, "And women!"

Archila completed the thought: "-- And women, workers, all of us. Those decisions will always be tainted by a process that I continue to believe was irresponsible and the people deserve better."

As an aside, one of the first visceral reactions I had was seeing Kavanaugh in the room. My stomach knotted and I literally felt my fist clenching. If I had darts, I'd have thrown them at him. Or I'd have just punched him. His smirk is insufferable.

Archila's answer on Kavanaugh was lit, but they weren't done. Chris Matthews brought up Trump's ridiculous comments on socialism and Venezuela, and why AOC thought he did that, to which she gave a straight-up answer that is likely right and will light right-wing media on fire.

"I think that he needs to do it because he feels like -- he feels himself losing on the issues," she explained. "Every single policy proposal that we have adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular, even some with a majority of Republican voters supporting what we're talking about. "

"We talked about a 70% marginal tax rate on incomes over $10 million. 60% of Americans approve it. 70 percent of Americans believe in improved and expanded Medicare for all. A large amount of Americans believe we need to do something about climate change, that it's an existential threat to ourselves and our children," she continued.

"I think he sees himself losing on the issues, he sees himself losing on the wall in the southern border, and he needs to grasp at an attack and this is his way of doing it. But what we need to realize is happening is this is an issue of authoritarian regime versus democracy. In order for him to try to dissuade or throw people off the scent of the trail, he has to really confuse the public. and I think that that's exactly what he's trying to do."

Bingo. They have to use the specter of scary SOSHALISM to turn Americans away from the things they want, and they're using Venezuela as the boogeyman.

It's not going to work.