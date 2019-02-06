C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Swervedriver

During their first period of existence, Oxford England's Swervedriver released four albums and a handful of EPs between 1991 and 1998. Then they dissolved.

In 2015, the band reconstituted itself and released the new album I Wasn't Born to Lose You. It was like a day never changed in their world of sound. Guitars swirled like leaves in a windstorm and melodies found their way through a haze of sunlight and rain. Their band new album, Future Ruins, continues in delivering such sonance.

What are you listening to tonight?