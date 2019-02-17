Heather Nauert Withdraws Nomination For UN Ambassador

Ruh roh, another one bites the dust:

The State Department says Heather Nauert, picked by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations but never officially nominated, has withdrawn. Nauert, State Department spokeswoman, said that “the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.” She was a Fox News Channel reporter with little foreign policy experience when she joined the State Department as spokeswoman less than two years ago.

Per reporting by Bloomberg and The New York Times, Nauert had not completed a background check (a strange status for the State department spokesperson) at the time that Trump announced her nomination and that further investigation had shown that she had employed a nanny, who had entered the country legally but did not have the paperwork to work here legally.

It is not clear why this administration, headed by someone who routinely hired undocumented workers at a variety of his locations, would find this disqualifying.

Nauert is not expected to return to her position at the State department.