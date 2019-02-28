House Passes Bill That Would Close Gun Show, Online Sales Loopholes

Via Think Progress, some important gun control news:

For the first time in more than two decades, the U.S. House on Wednesday passed new gun control legislation that, if signed into law, will require background checks on all commercial gun sales, including those sold online and at gun shows. The bipartisan bill advanced by a vote of 240-190, with eight Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor of the legislation. It is the first gun control measure to pass a vote in the House since the 1994 Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. [...] A vote has been scheduled for Thursday on a second bill which, if approved, would extend the waiting period for firearms dealers to receive a response from the background check system before they can sell a gun.

No, it won't pass in the Senate. But this means in the first session of the next Congress, there's a bill all ready to go. This is what progress looks like.

Of course, this simply adds to the paranoia factor of Trump cultists and gun fetishists. Online wingnut sites are buzzing this morning, warning them the federal government is coming for their guns.

And, you know, they have guns. They're all ready on high alert over the alleged Deep State conspiracy to take down their hero.