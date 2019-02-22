'I Own You': Fox News 'Psychiatrist' Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Keith Ablow, Fox News psychiatrist, analyst of President Barack Obama, transgender youth hater, and overall jerk has been accused of sexual abuse of women he was treating in his private practice, according to a report in the Boston Globe.

“He began to hit me when we engaged in sexual activities,” wrote one plaintiff, a New York woman, in a sworn affidavit filed with her lawsuit. “He would have me on my knees and begin to beat me with his hands on my breasts,” she wrote, “occasionally saying, ‘I own you,’ or ‘You are my slave.’”

According to the lawsuits, Ablow first gained their trust and encouraged them to rely on him before luring them into humiliating sexual activities, while being charged for the privilege. One of the women alleges that when she couldn't pay his fees, he told her to get work as an escort or stripper for extra income.

What a prince. For his part, he denies everything, because of course he does.