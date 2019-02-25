Lawsuit: Trump Tried Coerce Campaign Staffer With Kiss

Donald Trump literally said on the Access Hollywood tape, "I can't help myself, I just start kissing them."

He forced a kiss on an Australian Miss Universe to humiliate her on stage, as well.

And now he's being sued for similar behavior. Washington Post:

A staffer on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign says he kissed her without her consent at a small gathering of supporters before a Florida rally, an interaction that she alleges in a new lawsuit still causes her anguish. In interviews and in the lawsuit, Alva Johnson said Trump grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside the rally in Tampa on Aug. 24, 2016. Johnson said she turned her head and the unwanted kiss landed on the side of her mouth. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed Johnson’s allegation as “absurd on its face.”

The text of the lawsuit, which opens with a recounting of the history of Trump's predatory behavior, is here.

