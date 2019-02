The House Ways and Means Oversight subcommittee is holding a potentially explosive hearing on the tax returns of President Trump and VP Pence. Donald Trump was the first major-party presidential candidate to not disclose his taxes in over 40 years, despite saying he would do so. Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), House Ways & Means chair, has the power to review any individual’s tax returns.

Republicans are not happy about this. Watch the flames fly live with us.