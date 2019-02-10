Liz Cheney Excuses Trump's 'Joke' About Genocide By Calling Warren A 'Laughing Stock'

State of the Union host Jake Tapper allowed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to get away with calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren a "laughing stock" and use that as a defense for his disgusting tweet yesterday, where he made a "joke" about genocide:

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!

Here's Tapper giving Cheney a pass and allowing her to fling all the mud she could find against the wall with no push back from him whatsoever:

TAPPER: That word trail in all caps, an apparent reference to the tragedy, the Trail of Tears. Just a few weeks ago the president also made a reference to Wounded Knee in a joking manner when talking about Elizabeth Warren. You represent thousands of native Americans in Wyoming. Do you have concerns about the president joking about these horrific tragedies?

CHENEY: You know, I have concerns about somebody like Elizabeth Warren pretending to be a native American. You know, you are absolutely right. I do represent thousands of native Americans here in Wyoming, and the notion that anybody of any political party would pretend that they were a member of a tribe or would pretend that they were native American and would do it, as she seems to have done it, in order to get benefits, that is, in my view, the disgrace.

And so I think she's made herself a laughing stock. I wonder whether or not anybody around her is saying, you know, it's time to say this just isn't going to work because at this point, you know, each time she sort of tries to take one more step to show she wasn't claiming membership in a tribe or claiming that she was a native American in order to get benefits, we see it wasn't true.

TAPPER: So, I hear what you're saying about Elizabeth Warren, but what about the language that the president uses and the joking references to genocide against native Americans?

CHENEY: Look, Elizabeth Warren has made herself a laughing stock, and I don't think anybody should be surprised that that's been the reaction to her, and to her continued claims. And we saw just last week, you know, that she said she was a native American on her application for membership in at least one state bar association.

You know, one wonders whether or not that's grounds for disbarment if you misrepresent yourself on your application for the bar, I'd say it probably is grounds for disbarment. So, you know, she's made herself a laughing stock. I think the longer that she's out there, the more that people are going to be talking about this. And it's just clear that, you know, she is somebody who can't be trusted.

TAPPER: Okay. So no comment on what the president had to say. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, thank you so much for joining us. Hope to have you back again some time soon. Have fun in Wyoming.