By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

Happy weekend, fellow hostages, er, Crooks and Liars! What a day Friday was! From the National Emergency that isn't to tough words from Marco Rubio, the blogosphere had it all from A to B and back again!

Greg Fallis says what's on everyone's mind.

News Corpse tells us who influenced Comrade Trump's decision.

I Should Be Laughing gives us some examples of true national emergencies.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania reminds us that it is the thought that counts.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


