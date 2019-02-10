Crazy Eddie’s Motie News: Sears and Kmart aren’t dead yet, but they’re not at all well, either.

Lance Mannion: For 2020, can Democrats lean on Pete?

Echidne of the Snakes: The media double-standard for women candidates, Amy Klobuchar edition.

XPostFactoid: A political reality for Democratic health care reformers is that roughly 40 million Americans have employer-sponsored insurance with more generous benefits than Medicare.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I’ve not seen that.” (Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), asked to identify a country with the kind of “free-market” health care system he supports, March 10, 2017.)

