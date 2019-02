Jeff Bezos isn't alone.

Last night, Ronan Farrow tweeted that he, too, had received threats from the National Enquirer.

I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar “stop digging or we’ll ruin you” blackmail efforts from AMI. (I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.) https://t.co/kHQdWIkVjV — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 8, 2019

And Tom Arnold brings some receipts with a year-old tweet:

Feb 26, 2018 I was with Ronan Farrow at Bev Hills Hotel Polo Lounge. Dylan Howard threatened me in person for David Pecker who was of course threatening to ruin me. Ronan & Dylan also had impressive mano-mano face off at reception desk. Makes even more sense now. #FlashbackFriday https://t.co/CVeU1Cbtnh — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 8, 2019

You just KNOW Roger Stone is a part of this mess. He had Ronan Farrow in his sights last summer when he tried to "get ahead" of Farrow's Wikileaks bombshell by posting this video to Instagram.

Roger Stone says that someone has told Ronan Farrow/The New Yorker that he told Trump about the Wikileaks email dump head of time and exactly what would be in it. He denies the allegations. pic.twitter.com/Yaqfh5thIb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 27, 2018

Lock him up! (After a fair trial, of course.)