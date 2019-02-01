Sen. John Kennedy Accidentally Gives Trump's Wall A Name

We've now reached peak absurdity on the border wall, thanks to Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.

It is impossible to secure 1,900 miles of real estate without a barrier. I don’t care what you call it. Call it a wall, infrastructure or even a wangdoodle! No matter what you call it we have to have some kind of physical barrier to secure our border. pic.twitter.com/vQHWUmmv10 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 31, 2019

My colleague Karoli is right: Kennedy likes to get attention with his folksy ways, but he's just an ahole. And yet we must thank him for using what is obvious to everyone but him, a euphemism for penis, as an alternate name for MAGA and Trump's stupid border wall.

The actual House Homeland Security Committee responded:

$5.7 billion is a lot of taxpayer money to waste on a wangdoodle. https://t.co/oMAWsmDZhq — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) February 1, 2019

Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Oh no, Donald, it's a wangdoodle. And Nancy Pelosi is not going to let you have it. She's cutting it off, as it were.

To all GOP Senators: Speaker Pelosi will not give you one cent to build the President's "Wangdoodle." — Bob Jackson (@bobjacksonNYC) January 31, 2019