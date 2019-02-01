Sen. John Kennedy Accidentally Gives Trump's Wall A Name

We've now reached peak absurdity on the border wall, thanks to Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.
My colleague Karoli is right: Kennedy likes to get attention with his folksy ways, but he's just an ahole. And yet we must thank him for using what is obvious to everyone but him, a euphemism for penis, as an alternate name for MAGA and Trump's stupid border wall.
The actual House Homeland Security Committee responded:
Oh no, Donald, it's a wangdoodle. And Nancy Pelosi is not going to let you have it. She's cutting it off, as it were.
