Sen. John Kennedy Accidentally Gives Trump's Wall A Name

It's now a "wangdoodle" and Democrats get to keep it from going up!
By Frances Langum
By Frances Langum
We've now reached peak absurdity on the border wall, thanks to Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.

My colleague Karoli is right: Kennedy likes to get attention with his folksy ways, but he's just an ahole. And yet we must thank him for using what is obvious to everyone but him, a euphemism for penis, as an alternate name for MAGA and Trump's stupid border wall.

The actual House Homeland Security Committee responded:

Oh no, Donald, it's a wangdoodle. And Nancy Pelosi is not going to let you have it. She's cutting it off, as it were.


