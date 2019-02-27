Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Seth Meyers 'Celebrates' Disbarment Of Michael Cohen

Among all the things happening to him, Michael Cohen was removed from the New York State Bar on Tuesday. Seth Meyers leaps to conclusions...
By Frances Langum

Seth Meyers brought the funny on Tuesday with the news that Michael Cohen has been disbarred.

"President Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, was disbarred today following his conviction for lying under oath. And it's only a matter of time before Trump is convicted for lying under Stormy."

In other Trump news, Meyers said

"According to a new survey, 75% of leading business economists expect the U.S. will be in a recession by 2021. Said President Trump, 'Wow, I feel bad for whatever president is gonna have to pull us out of that.'"

The audience was left wondering if that joke implied Trump won't be re-elected, or that Trump has any empathy whatsoever.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.