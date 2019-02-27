Seth Meyers 'Celebrates' Disbarment Of Michael Cohen

Seth Meyers brought the funny on Tuesday with the news that Michael Cohen has been disbarred.

"President Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, was disbarred today following his conviction for lying under oath. And it's only a matter of time before Trump is convicted for lying under Stormy."

In other Trump news, Meyers said

"According to a new survey, 75% of leading business economists expect the U.S. will be in a recession by 2021. Said President Trump, 'Wow, I feel bad for whatever president is gonna have to pull us out of that.'"

The audience was left wondering if that joke implied Trump won't be re-elected, or that Trump has any empathy whatsoever.