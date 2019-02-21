Seth Myers: Climate Change Really IS A National Emergency

"One of the most dire consequences of a Donald Trump presidency may be its impact on climate change," Seth Myers said last night. "And if there was any hope that Trump might soften his position on climate issues after he won, his cabinet picks tell a different story."

He reminded viewers that 16 of the hottest years in recorded history — including the hottest so far: 2016 — have occurred since 2000.

"So just to recap, 2016 was the hottest year ever. Donald Trump won the presidency, and on top of that, the f*king Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

"I'm pretty sure that's three of the four horseman of the Apocalypse right there."