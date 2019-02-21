Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Seth Myers: Climate Change Really IS A National Emergency

The late-night host reacted to the politicians worried about the Dems declaring a national emergency over climate change.
By Susie Madrak

"One of the most dire consequences of a Donald Trump presidency may be its impact on climate change," Seth Myers said last night. "And if there was any hope that Trump might soften his position on climate issues after he won, his cabinet picks tell a different story."

He reminded viewers that 16 of the hottest years in recorded history — including the hottest so far: 2016 — have occurred since 2000.

"So just to recap, 2016 was the hottest year ever. Donald Trump won the presidency, and on top of that, the f*king Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

"I'm pretty sure that's three of the four horseman of the Apocalypse right there."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.