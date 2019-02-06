Seth Myers: 'If You Say The Same Thing Over And Over, People Tune You Out'

Late Night host Seth Meyers ran a special live episode in response to Trump's State of The Union speech last night.

Meyers said the theme of the night's speech was unity and so, "to honor that theme, President Trump attacked Democrats."

"If anyone should be happy that no one built a wall, it should be you. What would people shout at your rallies, 'Maintain the previously erected wall?

He also took a shot at Trump's tie, which was pushed to one side throughout the speech. "Trump is so unpopular even his tie has moved to the left," Meyers said.

He also noted Trump's argument about investigations.

"I'm sorry, you think the investigations are hurting the economy? If anything, you've created thousands of jobs for lawyers," Meyers said.

Trump said there were more women serving in Congress than at any previous time in U.S. history. "I love that Trump was taking credit for that: 'The only reason you got elected was because everyone hates me,'" Myers said.