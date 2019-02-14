Speaker Pelosi To Trump: 'I Wish You Would Declare Gun Violence A National Emergency'

After the news broke that Donald Trump intends to declare a national emergency at the same time he signs the compromise bill wending its way to his desk, Nancy Pelosi held a press conference where she plainly illlustrated the costs of his weak, spineless move.

After all, it's not every day that a President throws himself on the floor, kicks and screams, crawls into Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs' arms for comfort before demanding his ice cream, and Pelosi took advantage of his moment of weakness in magnificent fashion.

After listing the enumerated powers of Congress, Pelosi noted with some irony that Trump is doing an end run around those powers.

"I know some Republicans have some unease about that, no matter what they say," she told reporters with a sly grin.

"If the President can declare an emergency on something he has created, an illusion that he wants to convey, just think what a President with different values can present to the American people," she said, grinning more broadly.

"You want to talk about a national emergency?" she asked, turning serious. "Let's talk about today, the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence. That's a national emergency."

She continued, "You declare that emergency, Mr. President. I wish you would. But a Democratic president can do that. Democratic Presidents can declare emergencies as well.

And we can substitute health care or climate change or any number of REAL emergencies in there, too, now can't we? While it's true that other presidents have declared national emergencies, I can't recall a time where one was declared over a non-existent emergency where there is absolutely no threat to our country at all.

Thoughts around Twitter:

Well, we can add another sickening example of abuse of power to the ever expanding list of impeachable offenses. To declare a national emergency that doesn’t exist, except for the one created by the Pathological Liar, is beyond the height abusive political pandering. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 14, 2019

Trump’s inability to follow through on a campaign promise is not a national emergency.



Let’s not forget those still struggling to rebuild their lives after this administration failed to respond effectively to real emergencies in places like Puerto Rico. https://t.co/NMSRnvKJQF

That he did this on the Parkland anniversary makes it even worse. Climate change. Thousands dead in Puerto Rico. Opioid addiction. Police brutality. California’s worst fires ever. Poisoned children in Flint. Folks going broke over healthcare. These people. https://t.co/CZOZ9Eeuig — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 14, 2019

Nicolle Wallace observes:

"On a day when Andrew McCabe and Paul Manafort would normally dominate the news...the president is taking the news cycle hostage. The White House has said the president will declare a national emergency to fund his wall..." - @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/GaBVuZpiaE — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) February 14, 2019

I’m excited for the next Democrat POTUS to declare a state of emergency on healthcare, guns and voting rights.



It will be epic.



And it will all be thanks to the GOP and Trump. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 14, 2019

This is a good thread about why this is a Very Big Move by a Very Weak Man:

You’re going to hear and read that declaring a national emergency has happened before, that there are 31 extant national emergencies, and one more is not a big deal.



But it is a big deal. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2019

And my own:

Bring on the national emergency#ClimateChange #HealthCare



We have a few of them. None involve the southern border. — Karoli (@Karoli) February 14, 2019

Update:

The Speaker took to Twitter to make the case for why this is a weak, cynical decision:

President Barack Obama declared a national emergency in 2009 during the swine flu outbreak. President George W. Bush declared a national emergency the day after the 9/11 attacks.



Those were national emergencies. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 14, 2019

Donald Trump holding federal workers and key parts of the federal government hostage to extort more than $5 billion from Congress to build his border wall is *NOT* a national emergency. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 14, 2019