Trump Crawls To Hannity And Lou Dobbs To Help Him On Spending Deal

To save face over having to sign a bipartisan spending deal, Trump called his two constant propaganda companions Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs to ask for their help in selling it.

The NY Times reports, "The message: Mr. Trump deserved support because he still forced concessions that he would never have gotten without a five-week partial government shutdown."

That is a big fat lie, of course.

Trump shut the government down for 35 days because of wingnut criticism (Rush Limbaugh) that he didn't get the 5 billion dollars for his beautiful wall (that hurts millions of people) in the original bipartisan spending deal in December.

Donald didn't get it this time either.

There was never any issue with almost the entire Democratic party over strengthening border security with drones, technologies, manpower, barriers, and humanitarian aid, but not when it came to building a monolith to his ego.

He should know that conservatives realize shutting down the government again would have terrible consequences for Donald and the party so they will complain but ultimately comfort him as best they can and make believe he'll live to fight another day.